Future uncertain: The end of educational leave?

Educational leave may be on the brink of extinction. It has often been used to reconcile further education and career - but occasionally it has also been used inappropriately to extend parental leave. It was now a topic of discussion in the blue-black negotiations, as the parties consider it to be too expensive and not very effective. This is causing uncertainty. Many people are now trying to take their educational leave quickly before it is too late. At the same time, both employees and companies are looking for alternatives, as it is still unclear what will happen next.