Future uncertain: The end of educational leave?
The future of educational leave is hanging in the balance - a decision that many employees and companies are following with excitement, but also concern. In your opinion, do the benefits or the costs of educational leave outweigh the benefits? What would be the consequences of abolishing it?
Educational leave may be on the brink of extinction. It has often been used to reconcile further education and career - but occasionally it has also been used inappropriately to extend parental leave. It was now a topic of discussion in the blue-black negotiations, as the parties consider it to be too expensive and not very effective. This is causing uncertainty. Many people are now trying to take their educational leave quickly before it is too late. At the same time, both employees and companies are looking for alternatives, as it is still unclear what will happen next.
What do you think about educational leave? Have you ever taken it yourself? Do you consider the possible abolition of educational leave to be justified or would you prefer a different solution? We look forward to reading your views and experiences in the comments!
