This is voestalpine’s reaction to Trump’s tariff plans

Part-time models in some cases

How is the sometimes difficult demand situation in the automotive, consumer goods, mechanical engineering and construction industries affecting the locations in Austria? Measures have been introduced here. The reduction of temporary workers is underway, the reduction of overtime and vacation is also the order of the day, and part-time models have been implemented that allow employees to work less and also forgo salary. "We are reducing working hours in order to be able to retain employees," says Eibensteiner, but he also says: "I cannot rule out the possibility that there will be isolated measures for permanent staff." Around 23,600 employees work for voestalpine in Austria.