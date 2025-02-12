What a sight!
Brad Pitt strips bare & reveals tattoo secret
Brad Pitt (61) has dared to do something for a new photo for the upcoming Formula 1 film "F1": he shows off his naked upper body and not only reveals his well-trained body, but also his impressive tattoo collection at last.
In the red-hot picture, the Oscar winner relaxes on a yellow sofa - clad only in white trousers. And it's immediately obvious: his skin is a work of art!
Dozens of tattoos adorn his chest and arms - from profound sayings to personal memories of his time with Angelina Jolie (48).
Body tells a story
His body tells a story: his left forearm is emblazoned with a French saying that means "Life is absurd". Directly underneath is a sketch of "Ötzi", the oldest mummy in the world - complete with bold "Invictus" lettering, which means "invincible".
Particularly striking: a cross on his right arm - with an "A" for his ex-wife Angelina on the left. On the right? The initials of his six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
Memories, despite a relentless divorce war
Many of his tattoos were created during his time with Jolie, who herself is known for her love of body art. But one thing is clear: Brad remains true to his memories! And this despite the fact that the marriage ended so tragically with a relentless divorce battle.
While fans speculate whether he will soon get another tattoo for a new love interest, the actual reason for the revealing snapshot is coming into focus: his eagerly awaited Formula 1 film "F1" is racing into cinemas on June 27, 2025!
The Hollywood star was in front of the camera at real Grand Prix races for the movie. He is joined by top stars such as Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
