Champions Salzburg go down to defeat at penultimate place

Goals from Troy Burke (9th), Scott Kosmachuk (18th) and Mario Huber (49th) were not enough for the Bulls to win in 60 minutes, as Nick Saracino sent the Italians into overtime late with his second goal (58th). No goals were scored there, which is why a penalty shootout decided the game. Only Matteo Gennaro kept his nerve to the delight of the hosts. It was Salzburg's second defeat of the season against the league stragglers.