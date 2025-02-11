Ukraine wants to buy two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

Largest nuclear power plant occupied by Russians

Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia almost three years ago, covers over half of its electricity needs with nuclear energy. The Russian military has repeatedly attempted to paralyze the Ukrainian power supply by launching targeted attacks on power plants and the power grid. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six units, located in the Zaporizhzhya region, has been occupied by Russian troops since 2022. The nuclear power plant was shut down for safety reasons.