ICE crashes into truck in Hamburg – one dead

A total of 25 people were injured, six of them moderately seriously and 19 slightly. According to initial findings, the truck was carrying railroad tracks. As a result of the collision, these were scattered far and wide along the scene of the accident. The force of the impact was so great that the windows shattered, especially in the front cars, as one eyewitness described. Almost 300 people were on board the long-distance train, which was on its way from Hamburg to Munich.