Free offers to attract customers to the city center

A "caretaker" for all involved is missing

City politicians also got in touch. "Linz's city center needs someone who is a point of contact for everyone involved, a 'caretaker'. We need to bring more customers back into the city center. We should also consider whether two hours of free parking and two hours of free public transport use would be useful to encourage more people to store in the city center again," says ÖVP city councillor Doris Lang-Mayrhofer, who is responsible for culture, tourism and the creative industries and has also been in charge of the markets in her department for the past three years.