What now? Kickl and Stocker to the Federal President

The fact is: four and a half months have already passed since the National Council elections - but there is still no new government. As a reminder, Karl Nehammer, then leader of the second-placed ÖVP, was initially tasked with forming a government. After the failure of the three-way talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, Nehammer resigned and FPÖ leader Kickl was tasked with forming the government.

Federal President prepared for all scenarios

The Office of the Federal President emphasized on Monday that it was prepared for all scenarios. Should the blue-black coalition negotiations collapse, there are several possible scenarios: In addition to new elections or renewed black-red negotiations, there is also the option of the Federal President appointing a government of experts - this would, of course, have to be supported by a majority in parliament.