New law to bring quotas for women into companies

Rules for board members too

The following applies to the board of directors: only men or only women should be allowed to sit on one to two-member boards. However, if there are three or more members, at least one person of the opposite sex must be represented. A board appointment that does not meet this quota would therefore be illegal. When applying for entry in the commercial register, the court must check the quota - if it is not met, the entry may not be made. This also applies if a person leaves the board prematurely. The new appointment must then be made in accordance with the existing quota.