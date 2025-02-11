Preventing Kickl: SPÖ & NEOS court ÖVP again

NEOS leader: "SPÖ must move to the center"

As NEOS leader, she had already offered not only support for reform in the event of a merger between the ÖVP and SPÖ, but also a minority government of ÖVP and NEOS when she left the negotiations at the end of January. From the comments made by the SPÖ and the Greens, she understood that they were also open to such a scenario. She was also ready for new tripartite talks, "also in a moderating role". Meinl-Reisinger qualified, however, that the SPÖ would have to "move to the center".