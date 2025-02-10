US Democrats: Musk must be reined in

Whistleblowers are of "inestimable" value to the mission, the Democratic Party announced in Washington on Monday. "In the first three weeks of his administration, President Trump has shown a blatant disregard for the rule of law and an indifference to the US people. From the Doge takeover of the Treasury Department to the freeze on federal spending, this administration has wreaked havoc on programs that American families, seniors, students, veterans, and others depend on," the Democrats said.