From whistleblowers
US Democrats: Musk must be reined in
Democrats in the US have now launched an online portal where potential violations of the law can be reported. They are particularly targeting US President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk.
Whistleblowers are of "inestimable" value to the mission, the Democratic Party announced in Washington on Monday. "In the first three weeks of his administration, President Trump has shown a blatant disregard for the rule of law and an indifference to the US people. From the Doge takeover of the Treasury Department to the freeze on federal spending, this administration has wreaked havoc on programs that American families, seniors, students, veterans, and others depend on," the Democrats said.
Trump has appointed tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk, who supported him massively during the election campaign, to head a new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). In this role, he is playing a leading role in the massive staff and cost cuts that have been initiated in the federal authorities. He has already begun cutting costs at the US Treasury Department and USAID by gaining access to a computer system to track abuse and waste and furloughing employees.
Several lawsuits filed
Several lawsuits have already been filed across the country against Musk's self-proclaimed "Department of Government Efficiency". In addition, critics point to massive conflicts of interest, as the US government's largest contractor has never been elected or confirmed by the Senate.
On Friday, a federal judge suspended the exemption of more than 2,000 USAID employees. A day later, another judge blocked Musk's team's access to the payment system and other Treasury Department data.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.