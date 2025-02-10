"Seriousness of the situation"
All or nothing for blue and black
It's all or nothing for the FPÖ and ÖVP. Party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker met on Monday evening. This was preceded by a lengthy meeting of the budget group. Negotiations are to continue on Tuesday. However, the past few days have revealed a tightrope walk - will we make it to safe ground or will we crash?
Negotiations ended in parliament on Monday after just under 90 minutes, but are to be continued on Tuesday, negotiating circles told the "Krone" newspaper with cautious optimism. According to reports, the substantive talks continue to be tough, but the mood seems to be somewhat better in the meantime.
FPÖ does not deviate from its demands
The FPÖ did not deviate from its demand for the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance until the very end. Instead, they offered the ÖVP, for whom the Ministry of the Interior is their favorite, a strong state secretary in the blue ministry. This person should take over the secret service agendas that are the subject of concern. "Not an option", was heard from black circles.
It's all about the Ministry of the Interior
In addition, the Freedom Party is said to have offered the ÖVP the Foreign Ministry, to which the EU competencies are to be returned in future. The People's Party, on the other hand, submitted the Finance Ministry to the FPÖ as a compromise proposal. In the end, it all comes down to the Ministry of the Interior.
Until the last few days, completely different signals were heard from negotiating circles of both parties. However, the Blue Party tends to be more optimistic than the Black Party, complaining of "sabotage" from ÖVP circles. Nevertheless, the highest FPÖ circles have told the "Krone" that they are firmly assuming that the blue-black coalition will come about.
FPÖ rejects "fake news"
However, there is still a lot to discuss in terms of content, even though the negotiation minutes from the subgroups that emerged at the weekend are likely to be somewhat older and therefore no longer entirely up-to-date. The FPÖ is once again warning against "newspaper ducks and fake news". For example, they had not called for EU flags to be hung from official buildings, but opposed the hanging of an EU flag on all official buildings from municipal offices to police stations.
Church representatives snubbed by FPÖ plans
The FPÖ's reported plans to abolish the tax deductibility of church contributions and donations to charitable associations, as well as the property tax exemption for churches and religious communities, caused outrage among church representatives. The Secretary General of the Bishops' Conference, Peter Schipka, called the plan a "completely unsuitable means" for the desired budget consolidation on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal" program.
"In addition to the allocation of portfolios, this is also about very fundamental content and therefore we will also talk about it," emphasized ÖVP leader Stocker before the meeting began. He did not want to give any further details.
Stelzer refers to the "seriousness of the situation"
With regard to the negotiations, Upper Austria's ÖVP state governor Thomas Stelzer referred to the "seriousness of the situation" on Monday. When two parties negotiate with each other, this means that they have to approach each other and "nobody can go through the wall with their head". In any case, the ÖVP is "still interested and committed" to bringing about a government capable of taking action.
When two people negotiate with each other, this means that they have to approach each other and that no one can go through the wall with their head.
Oberösterreichs ÖVP-Landeshauptmann Thomas Stelzer
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
The political counterpart in the person of Wels FPÖ Mayor Andreas Rabl was more relaxed. The coalition negotiations had not been going on for so long "that we should panic". The negotiation process should be awaited.
Several scenarios possible in the event of failure
Should the coalition negotiations collapse, there are several possible scenarios: In addition to new elections or renewed black-red negotiations, there is also the option of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appointing a government of experts - this would, of course, have to be supported by a majority in parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.