Liechtenstein:

Brigitte Haas becomes first female head of government

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 17:55

The Patriotic Union (VU) won 38.3 percent of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections with top candidate Brigitte Haas. This means that the 60-year-old should succeed the previous head of government Daniel Risch (VU).

In the Principality, a woman will probably lead the government in future. Since the office of head of government was introduced in the arch-conservative small state in 1921, there has always been a man at the helm. Little is known about the lawyer Brigitte Haas (60). After completing an apprenticeship in the state administration and a second school-leaving certificate, she studied law in Zurich. Most recently, she was Managing Director of the Liechtenstein Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Serious accusations against challenger
The leading candidate of the Patriotic Union (VU) was already ahead in pre-election polls. This was mainly due to the fact that her challenger, the former Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein, Ernst Walch, had been accused of controversial dealings in the trust sector. In the election of the 25-member parliament on Sunday, Walch's party, the Progressive Citizens' Party (FBP), lost 8.4 percent compared to four years ago and once again finished in second place.

The clear winner of the election was the Patriotic Union: Haas and her fellow campaigners gained 2.4 percent to reach 38.3 percent. The final election of Brigitte Haas will be sealed by the newly elected members of the state parliament at their meeting on March 20. She will then succeed Daniel Risch (VU).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

