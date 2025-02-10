Liechtenstein:
Brigitte Haas becomes first female head of government
The Patriotic Union (VU) won 38.3 percent of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections with top candidate Brigitte Haas. This means that the 60-year-old should succeed the previous head of government Daniel Risch (VU).
In the Principality, a woman will probably lead the government in future. Since the office of head of government was introduced in the arch-conservative small state in 1921, there has always been a man at the helm. Little is known about the lawyer Brigitte Haas (60). After completing an apprenticeship in the state administration and a second school-leaving certificate, she studied law in Zurich. Most recently, she was Managing Director of the Liechtenstein Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Serious accusations against challenger
The leading candidate of the Patriotic Union (VU) was already ahead in pre-election polls. This was mainly due to the fact that her challenger, the former Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein, Ernst Walch, had been accused of controversial dealings in the trust sector. In the election of the 25-member parliament on Sunday, Walch's party, the Progressive Citizens' Party (FBP), lost 8.4 percent compared to four years ago and once again finished in second place.
The clear winner of the election was the Patriotic Union: Haas and her fellow campaigners gained 2.4 percent to reach 38.3 percent. The final election of Brigitte Haas will be sealed by the newly elected members of the state parliament at their meeting on March 20. She will then succeed Daniel Risch (VU).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.