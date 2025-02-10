Brigitte Haas becomes first female head of government

In the Principality, a woman will probably lead the government in future. Since the office of head of government was introduced in the arch-conservative small state in 1921, there has always been a man at the helm. Little is known about the lawyer Brigitte Haas (60). After completing an apprenticeship in the state administration and a second school-leaving certificate, she studied law in Zurich. Most recently, she was Managing Director of the Liechtenstein Chamber of Commerce and Industry.