EU opens doors
Large “crawling” insects in bread are now allowed
The EU has now officially opened the ovens to the addition of dead insects! From now on, mealworms can be added to bread, cakes, cheese and even potato chips. This may take some getting used to, but insects are a valuable source of protein.
Fancy a worm cake or even bread made with mealworms in the flour? From now on, you can take a hearty bite of grain - and insect bodies. Because EU Regulation 2025/89 now makes this a culinary reality.
Strict hygiene conditions for "powder"
Of course, the crawling enrichment is carried out under the strictest hygienic conditions and is only permitted for the French biotech company Nutriearth.
This is because it had already applied to mix and sell the "powder" in 2019. Another condition for the company from the Grande Nation (also known for frog legs and snail enrichment on the menus of top restaurants): The worminess must be subjected to a UV light shower to kill any pathogens, as only insects can do, and also to kill any potentially harmful bacteria.
High protein and protein content in insects
In this respect, we are ahead of African and Southeast Asian countries, where kitchens are enriched with larvae and other insects, partly due to their protein content.
Despite a certain disgust factor for some gourmets, it can't be bad for our health. The tiny animal bodies are packed with a high content of omega-3 fatty acids and trace elements such as iron, zinc and vitamin E. Mealworms contain fiber. They also contain more than twice as much protein (45 grams per 100 g) as chicken fillets or beef steaks!
Use requires labeling
So that those who don't want to or can't eat them can rest assured: The use of the shrieking and flailing food must be labeled - also with regard to allergic reactions.
A very sensible intention on the part of the Brussels bureaucrats: To drastically reduce meat consumption globally, which is also harmful to the environment due to water consumption ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
