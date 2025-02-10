Tough as nails
Outer ligament rupture can’t stop ÖSV boarder
Elias Leitner from Montafon is competing in his first full season in the Snowboardcross World Cup this winter. Very successfully! The 21-year-old qualified for the final heats both at the season opener in Cervinio and most recently in China. However, the race in Beidahu not only brought him his best World Cup result, but also a nasty injury.
The 22nd place in Beidahu (Chn) on February 1 was Elias Leitner's best World Cup result to date. However, the eleven points have a bitter aftertaste for the 21-year-old, who, as runner-up in the last European Cup season, has a permanent World Cup starting place. The Montafon native crashed heavily in the round of 16. "The evening after, I felt ready to take part in the second race," says the army athlete. "I knew it would be unpleasant, but that would have been fine."
But things turned out differently. "I woke up on Sunday morning with severe knee pain. Our physiotherapist did some tests and then advised me not to start," recalls Leitner, who returned to Austria last Monday for more detailed examinations - which resulted in a sobering diagnosis. "The outer ligament in my right knee is torn and needs to be operated on," explains the St. Gallen native, who wants to finish the season after consulting with knee expert Doctor Christian Fink. "I will try it with a splint."
Decision to be made on Monday
He is still skipping this weekend's World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo (It), "but I will most likely test how it works with the brace in the Montafon Crosspark and decide on Monday how to proceed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.