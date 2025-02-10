Outer ligament rupture can’t stop ÖSV boarder

But things turned out differently. "I woke up on Sunday morning with severe knee pain. Our physiotherapist did some tests and then advised me not to start," recalls Leitner, who returned to Austria last Monday for more detailed examinations - which resulted in a sobering diagnosis. "The outer ligament in my right knee is torn and needs to be operated on," explains the St. Gallen native, who wants to finish the season after consulting with knee expert Doctor Christian Fink. "I will try it with a splint."