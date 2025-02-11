After water damage
Family has been living with a hole in the ceiling for months
About four months ago, the brickwork in the kitchen started to leak. But these are not the only problems in the house.
Your own home is considered a refuge, an oasis of well-being par excellence. So it's all the worse when something goes wrong within your own four walls. Of course, this can happen - even without anyone being at fault per se.
But that makes it all the more important that the damage is repaired quickly. This was the case for the M. family, who live in a private apartment building in Währinger Straße.
Cooking with a hole in the kitchen ceiling
But the quick repair of the damage does not work here. There has been a hole in the kitchen ceiling for around four months, caused by water damage. The tenants have since removed the debris, but the hole in the ceiling is still there. However, they still have to cook here. The family is still waiting for the damage to be repaired and considers the property management company to be responsible. Generally speaking, this is not the only problem in this apartment building, as neighbor Anton Z. confirms.
Problems are piling up
"It's actually crazy how this whole house has been going downhill for a few years now," he says. There is talk of refugees causing noise and dirt (but who have since moved out). He also talks about utility bills that are incomprehensible and have ended up at the arbitration board - as we reported.
"I called countless times and wrote emails to the property management," reports Z. He is still waiting for answers today. The property management company has not responded to Krone's inquiries either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
