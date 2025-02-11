Family has been living with a hole in the ceiling for months

Cooking with a hole in the kitchen ceiling

But the quick repair of the damage does not work here. There has been a hole in the kitchen ceiling for around four months, caused by water damage. The tenants have since removed the debris, but the hole in the ceiling is still there. However, they still have to cook here. The family is still waiting for the damage to be repaired and considers the property management company to be responsible. Generally speaking, this is not the only problem in this apartment building, as neighbor Anton Z. confirms.