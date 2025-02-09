Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Second chance

From the ring to freedom: two circus tigers rescued

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 17:29

After years in cramped wagons, the tigers "Samba" and "Kenya" are finally allowed to lead a life appropriate to their species. The owner of a Slovakian circus voluntarily surrendered the animals, whereupon the animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten organized their rescue. Now a new life has begun for them.

0 Kommentare

Images like these have been a thing of the past in Austria since January 1, 2005. However, a ban on wild animals has also been in force in Slovakia's circuses since 2018. For example, "Samba" and "Kenya" have not performed in the circus ring at Circus Aleš for a long time, but the tigers were still housed in tiny wagons.

A new life for the tigers
But now their suffering is over! The owner of Circus Aleš finally decided to give the animals up voluntarily. Thanks to animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten, "Samba" and "Kenya" have now begun their journey - to a better life.

The tigers shared a compartment of ten square meters (Bild: © FOUR PAWS)
The tigers shared a compartment of ten square meters
(Bild: © FOUR PAWS)

Medical care and acclimatization
Both circus tigers were carefully loaded into transport boxes and brought safely to a big cat protection center in the Netherlands. There they are now receiving medical care and slowly getting used to their new, species-appropriate home. Initially, they will remain in the protected indoor area. But soon they will feel fresh grass under their paws for the first time - a moment they probably never thought possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf