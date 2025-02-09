Second chance
From the ring to freedom: two circus tigers rescued
After years in cramped wagons, the tigers "Samba" and "Kenya" are finally allowed to lead a life appropriate to their species. The owner of a Slovakian circus voluntarily surrendered the animals, whereupon the animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten organized their rescue. Now a new life has begun for them.
Images like these have been a thing of the past in Austria since January 1, 2005. However, a ban on wild animals has also been in force in Slovakia's circuses since 2018. For example, "Samba" and "Kenya" have not performed in the circus ring at Circus Aleš for a long time, but the tigers were still housed in tiny wagons.
A new life for the tigers
But now their suffering is over! The owner of Circus Aleš finally decided to give the animals up voluntarily. Thanks to animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten, "Samba" and "Kenya" have now begun their journey - to a better life.
Medical care and acclimatization
Both circus tigers were carefully loaded into transport boxes and brought safely to a big cat protection center in the Netherlands. There they are now receiving medical care and slowly getting used to their new, species-appropriate home. Initially, they will remain in the protected indoor area. But soon they will feel fresh grass under their paws for the first time - a moment they probably never thought possible.
