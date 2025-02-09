Injury to the face
Woman (21) flees into store covered in blood
A young woman sought refuge in a store on Saturday morning after she was allegedly abused by her husband. When the police approached the suspect, he was extremely uncooperative and attacked the officers with punches and kicks.
A store employee alerted the Vienna police on Saturday morning after a young woman covered in blood fled into the store. When questioned by the officers, she explained that she had fled from her husband because he had beaten her. The 21-year-old was also very afraid of him because he was extremely aggressive. The Vienna Professional Rescue Service treated the injured woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital.
Suspect was uncooperative
The officers immediately made their way to the man's apartment and knocked on his door. The man only opened the door after knocking several times, but was very uncooperative and unresponsive from the start.
Police officers attacked with kicks
When his identity was checked, the man refused to cooperate and suddenly attacked the officers with punches and kicks. The 22-year-old Syrian was then provisionally arrested. Two police officers suffered injuries as a result of his violent resistance.
The police offer help for victims of violence
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be called at any time.
The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
Arrest and restraining order
Due to the strong suspicion against the 22-year-old, he was banned from entering or approaching and a temporary weapons ban was issued and he was provisionally arrested and charged on suspicion of multiple grievous bodily harm. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the detainee was transferred to a prison.
