World Championship silver for Puchner
Tears flowed as she hugged Annemarie tightly
The results were lacking in the World Cup, the place in the World Championship team was shaky - and then Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal in the downhill!
Gold, gold, gold. Everywhere, in every corner of Saalbach and Hinterglemm on Saturday morning, people were whispering about the gold that Mirjam Puchner would win in the World Championship downhill. Even World Championship icon Bartl Gensbichler was certain: "Miri will do it, listen to me!"
"Silver is awesome!"
It was silver. 15 hundredths or 4.35 meters behind the American Breezy Johnson. However, the word "only" in front of this silver medal was absolutely forbidden. The winter had been too mixed for Mirjam, with only one top 10 place in the downhill. Tears of despair often flowed from the Salzburg native, and even her starting place at the World Championships was in doubt. "Silver," said the 32-year-old with a grin at the finish in Saalbach, "Silver is awesome!"
Puchner put aside the fact that people were talking about "gold for Miri" after the training sessions (6th, 1st, 2nd) ("I was often asked about it"): "The World Championships were a kind of new start for me. And I felt comfortable on the Saalbach piste right from the start."
Nervous? Not a thing. At most for a moment when he (briefly) woke up at 5 a.m., when his mind started to wander. But even that was easily brushed aside by the woman from Salzburg: "I don't think I've ever looked forward to a race as much as this time."
"Fly low, step on the gas"
A joy that propelled Puchner to the finish line on the World Championship podium: "All I could think about was: fly low, step on the gas - don't swing around," she told herself. Fifth in the third intermediate time, she beat Ester Ledecka by six hundredths in the finish. "Silver is awesome," Mirjam repeated.
The 32-year-old withstood the onslaught of emotions in the finish area for a long time. She, who so often had to let the tears run free during the failed World Cup races, built up (imaginary) dams against the water in her eyes. Until ... yes, until she was embraced by skiing legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll at the flower ceremony at the finish line. There was no stopping her! She cried on the shoulder of Austria's sportswoman of the century: "Because she is such a role model of mine and such a kind-hearted person and because it's so nice to be presented with the award by such a great sportswoman."
Three years ago, Annemarie also came to the Olympic reception in St. Johann im Pongau after Puchner's super-G silver in Beijing. A medal that Mirjam doesn't want to compare with Saturday's: "Back then it was corona and no spectators. Home World Championships are also awesome."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
