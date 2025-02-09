Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

World Championship silver for Puchner

Tears flowed as she hugged Annemarie tightly

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 07:49

The results were lacking in the World Cup, the place in the World Championship team was shaky - and then Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal in the downhill!

0 Kommentare

Gold, gold, gold. Everywhere, in every corner of Saalbach and Hinterglemm on Saturday morning, people were whispering about the gold that Mirjam Puchner would win in the World Championship downhill. Even World Championship icon Bartl Gensbichler was certain: "Miri will do it, listen to me!"

"Silver is awesome!"
It was silver. 15 hundredths or 4.35 meters behind the American Breezy Johnson. However, the word "only" in front of this silver medal was absolutely forbidden. The winter had been too mixed for Mirjam, with only one top 10 place in the downhill. Tears of despair often flowed from the Salzburg native, and even her starting place at the World Championships was in doubt. "Silver," said the 32-year-old with a grin at the finish in Saalbach, "Silver is awesome!"

Puchner put aside the fact that people were talking about "gold for Miri" after the training sessions (6th, 1st, 2nd) ("I was often asked about it"): "The World Championships were a kind of new start for me. And I felt comfortable on the Saalbach piste right from the start."

Nervous? Not a thing. At most for a moment when he (briefly) woke up at 5 a.m., when his mind started to wander. But even that was easily brushed aside by the woman from Salzburg: "I don't think I've ever looked forward to a race as much as this time."

"Fly low, step on the gas"
A joy that propelled Puchner to the finish line on the World Championship podium: "All I could think about was: fly low, step on the gas - don't swing around," she told herself. Fifth in the third intermediate time, she beat Ester Ledecka by six hundredths in the finish. "Silver is awesome," Mirjam repeated.

"Fly low" was Mirjam Puchner's motto on her run to silver. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
"Fly low" was Mirjam Puchner's motto on her run to silver.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

The 32-year-old withstood the onslaught of emotions in the finish area for a long time. She, who so often had to let the tears run free during the failed World Cup races, built up (imaginary) dams against the water in her eyes. Until ... yes, until she was embraced by skiing legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll at the flower ceremony at the finish line. There was no stopping her! She cried on the shoulder of Austria's sportswoman of the century: "Because she is such a role model of mine and such a kind-hearted person and because it's so nice to be presented with the award by such a great sportswoman."

A real World Cup fairytale from Mirjam Puchner: from qualifier to silver medal winner (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
A real World Cup fairytale from Mirjam Puchner: from qualifier to silver medal winner
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

Three years ago, Annemarie also came to the Olympic reception in St. Johann im Pongau after Puchner's super-G silver in Beijing. A medal that Mirjam doesn't want to compare with Saturday's: "Back then it was corona and no spectators. Home World Championships are also awesome."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf