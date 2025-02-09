Tears flowed as she hugged Annemarie tightly

The 32-year-old withstood the onslaught of emotions in the finish area for a long time. She, who so often had to let the tears run free during the failed World Cup races, built up (imaginary) dams against the water in her eyes. Until ... yes, until she was embraced by skiing legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll at the flower ceremony at the finish line. There was no stopping her! She cried on the shoulder of Austria's sportswoman of the century: "Because she is such a role model of mine and such a kind-hearted person and because it's so nice to be presented with the award by such a great sportswoman."