Forestry worker trapped by falling tree

The accident occurred on Saturday in a wooded area near Ranggen. Two 55-year-old forestry workers, a trainee (15) and a crane operator were carrying out logging work there. According to the police, a tree was attached to the cable crane at around 3.30 p.m., cut into and brought down with the help of a cable winch. While the trunk was being pulled upwards with the winch, an accident occurred.

Jammed between trunks

According to the police, one of the forestry workers jumped to another trunk that had already been cut down for an unknown reason. He was hit in the chest area by the falling tree and trapped between the two tree trunks.