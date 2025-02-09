“We scored a surprising number of goals”

With four goals, Seifedin Chabbi has scored the most in Austria's five test matches so far. The 31-year-old attacker also contributed a goal in yesterday's 3:1 victory over FC Zurich's U21 team. Chabbi scored the 1:0, with Mehli Akbulut providing the other Lustenau goals. Austria's play is generally more offensively oriented, trying to bridge the midfield as quickly as possible. "The processes are much simpler and better and the coach has a clear plan," says Chabbi, who is now much more effective in his position as a center forward. As a classic nine-man, the Bludenz native needs lively players next to him. "We're also physically robust," says Chabbi, who is very satisfied with the preparations so far. "We've also scored a surprising number of goals."