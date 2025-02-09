Austria striker Chabbi
“We scored a surprising number of goals”
At Austria Lustenau, coach Markus Mader's more offensive approach is increasingly working for his players. Striker Seifedin Chabbi, who is benefiting from the change in game plan, likes that. The veteran has already scored five times in the preparation.
With four goals, Seifedin Chabbi has scored the most in Austria's five test matches so far. The 31-year-old attacker also contributed a goal in yesterday's 3:1 victory over FC Zurich's U21 team. Chabbi scored the 1:0, with Mehli Akbulut providing the other Lustenau goals. Austria's play is generally more offensively oriented, trying to bridge the midfield as quickly as possible. "The processes are much simpler and better and the coach has a clear plan," says Chabbi, who is now much more effective in his position as a center forward. As a classic nine-man, the Bludenz native needs lively players next to him. "We're also physically robust," says Chabbi, who is very satisfied with the preparations so far. "We've also scored a surprising number of goals."
The 1:5 test match against FC Vaduz was followed by four victories. A total of 15 goals were scored in the process. Two more than in the entire fall season. "But in the league, it's against established opponents," says coach Markus Mader, not wanting to overrate the successes. The coach also saw weaknesses in the 3:1 win against Zurich's youngsters. "We didn't place the decisive ball well at times."
Scramble up front
The fact is that with eight strikers in the squad, there will be a scramble for places in the starting eleven. "Competition stimulates business," says Chabbi calmly. "With Jack Lahne and Junior Eyamba, we've gained two players who make us even more flexible. The coach will field the players he thinks can win the game." And what does Mader think? "The only thing that counts for me is performance."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
