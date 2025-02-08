Criticism from former coaches
Curious! Player’s dad bought 400 Klagenfurt jerseys
Not only Martin Hinteregger, but also four other new arrivals will strengthen Austria Klagenfurt in the spring. The "Krone" takes a closer look at the quartet. The US-American Steven Juncaj even brought money to Austria Klagenfurt. .
In addition to Martin Hinteregger, Austria Klagenfurt brought four other new players on board. The quartet was under the "Krone" magnifying glass during preparations:
- Keanan Bennetts. Tricky, fast, a powerhouse. The 25-year-old with three nationalities (Germany, England, Nigeria) whirls around on the left wing, but is still too playful and inconsistent. Can also be used as a left-back and striker. The most promising new signing after Hinteregger.
- Denzel Owusu. The Dutchman made a really good start to his Austria adventure and was praised by coach Pacult during his trial training sessions. However, the 21-year-old seemed unmotivated in the preparation sessions and his play declined. Can play on the right and in defensive midfield, but must improve enormously!
- Sky Schwarz. The unlucky one! In Hartberg, coach Manni Schmid no longer counted on him, in Klagenfurt the 20-year-old looked lively and fresh in the offensive tests - and then broke his fibula.
- Steven Juncaj. Although the 26-year-old American is a hard worker, he is unlikely to play a real role in the "first team". Former coaches in Croatia and Slovenia have already publicly denied his suitability for the first division - former coach Zeljko Sopic 2023/24 at Rijeka said in Croatian media about Juncaj: "He didn't have enough quality, shouldn't have been part of the squad according to any criteria. I understand when you use private capital. But they wanted him to play, so I resigned." Juncaj has not impressed in the Klagenfurt test matches so far.
Stevens' dad is the entrepreneur George Juncaj, who owns shares in NS Mura, ND Gorica (both Slo) and the aforementioned club HNK Rijeka (Kro), and is also the owner of Michigan Stars (USA). And because George Juncaj also works with Austrias main company SEH, the deal is not a financial risk for the Violets at all.
Quite the opposite: Papa George - who even claimed that his son had an "offer from Barcelona"(see "Read also" below)- even bought 400 Austria jerseys! If you include flocking and sponsors, that's 125 euros per shirt - and therefore a whole 50,000 euros for Austria in one go!
Money that is good for Violett: The financial figures disclosed by the Bundesliga for the '23/24 season show a minus of 2.7 million euros. As is well known, a penalty for missing the submission deadline will be imposed in the spring. Nevertheless, revenue increased by 10.29 percent to 9.54 million euros.
