There were only 3 left!
Premiere! Never seen before this season!
Final spurt in the jungle camp - and what a spurt! There was a big premiere at the jungle stage on day 16 and things really got going again in the camp. In the end, two stars had to leave, which means the final trio has been decided!
What would an "I'm a star - get me out of here" semi-final be without the legendary "Creek of Stars"? This year, Alessia, Lilly, Edith, Timur and Pierre had to face the forces of nature in the Australian jungle. Gale-force winds, floods of water and dangerous flying objects - all on a steep, slippery slope - had to be withstood.
Jungle stars battled against the forces of nature
"We'll definitely get through this," Timur was sure. "Guys, have fun - it's going to be tough, but have fun!" With these words, Sonja sent the five semi-finalists to the starting line. With "Ladies and gentlemen, start the engine", Jan finally started the jungle stage.
Pierre was the first star to run off with five stars to his position, four stars were taken from him by Lilly, who reached her place. He was followed by Alessia, Timur and Edith. They all held their positions bravely. A large wave swept Edith and Alessia away, but they quickly fought their way back to where they belonged.
All stars won - a first!
Finally, everyone crouched down on the floor and held their star tightly in their arms - except Timur, who posed. The actor was on his knees for almost the entire time and let the water jets hit him like an Oscar.
After ten minutes, the jungle campers had done it and won all five stars. "That was so good, it was a great game," said a delighted Lilly. This was the first time this season that the stars had won all possible stars in a jungle stage: five out of five!
And even more arguments ...
But if you thought it was all peace, joy and pancakes in the camp before the grand finale, you'd be wrong. Because before Maurice's departure - he had received the fewest votes from the TV audience on Friday evening - the "Lion" and Timur clashed once again.
Maurice made it clear once again that he would not be called a bully. But Timur disagreed: he had never spoken of bullying, but of exclusion and group dynamics. For Maurice, however, it's the same thing. Another discussion ensued in which the two talked past each other.
Timur took the opportunity to confront Maurice directly: "Sometimes I just find your manner very hateful." But Maurice stuck to his guns: he had only reacted cautiously towards Timur from the start, but had no fundamental problem with him. Timur, on the other hand, saw things differently. "We're not going to be friends anymore," Maurice finally concluded.
"He's somehow looking for stress"
The topic also came up in the group: Lilly reflected on the mood in the camp: "We're a completely different group - there's no trash woman here who just wanted to make scenes. Nobody was shouting here, except Sam, a little bit." Timur disagreed: "But it was loud here yesterday too - and that was justified." Maurice remained annoyed: "If you're portrayed as a bully, do you think that's a good thing?" But Timur reacted calmly: "The fact that you're bringing this up again now just confirms my point."
Alessia finally summarized her opinion of Timur dryly on the jungle phone: "He's kind of looking for stress."
Who deserves the crown?
"I think we'll have to nominate ourselves out now," Alessia speculated when the semi-finalists were given a new task. Lilly read out the rules: "Stars, just before the final, it's time to take stock. Which of you deserves the jungle crown - and who doesn't? Everyone gets a coin with a crown and one with a cross. The crown goes to the person who you think deserves to win the most. The cross goes to the person who deserves the crown the least - you can also vote for yourselves."
Timur struggled with the task: "Can't we find a way not to have to do this? I think everyone here deserves it." Pierre saw it differently: "We're competitors. I've been telling you that since the beginning - and this exercise is part of it. Why don't you admit that we're not a group here and only one of us can win?"
Lilly followed up: "Do you have an opinion or not?" But Timur maintained that he thought the game was unfair.
Who voted how?
Pierre gave his crown to Lilly and the cross to Edith. "I don't get on with Edith. And I get on with Lilly." Lilly, on the other hand, gave herself the crown and the cross to Timur because he had shirked the task.
Alessia also wanted the crown and gave it to herself. Timur got the cross because she has felt he was putting on airs for days. Edith also gave herself the crown: "Because that's what I'm here for - for me and my kids." Pierre received the cross because he hadn't appreciated the jungle for a long time.
Timur defended himself against the accusation of being put on. He awarded the cross to Lilly - "for the balance" - and gave the crown to Pierre.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.