Gold for Aigner after a flood of cancellations and harsh criticism

Veronika Aigner and Elina Stary won gold and bronze respectively for Austria in the giant slalom at the Para-Ski World Championships for visually impaired women in Maribor (Slovenia) on Saturday. They are the first medal winners in an event that has been accompanied by a flood of cancellations and harsh criticism. The miserable snow conditions proved to be too dangerous for the speed races, which is why downhill, super-G and combined events had to be canceled.