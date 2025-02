The Little Prince as great dance theater

Performances at the Kulturhaus Wagram

Under the signature of German choreographer Reiner Feistel, "The Little Prince", a plea for friendship, love and humanity awaits dance-loving audiences from March 8. At the Kulturhaus Wagram, the essentials are clearly visible to the eyes. The Brazilian dancer Leonardo Germano can be seen in the role of the Little Prince, Benjamin Skupien can be seen as the pilot. The eleven students of the Ballet Academy will provide a breath of fresh air on stage.

More information and tickets at www.europaballett.at