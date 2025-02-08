He spent a whopping 60,000 euros just on fan merchandise

The Dutchman is probably the biggest fan of the classic movie Sound of Music. His love for the legendary Hollywood film goes so far that he has made it his life's goal to collect everything related to the movie. The 77-year-old now owns around 3,000 fan items - including movie posters, records, video tapes and much more. "In total, I've collected items worth around 60,000 euros over the years. Thanks to the internet, it went faster with the worldwide exchange," smiles the Dutchman.