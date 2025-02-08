Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sound of Music fan

He spent a whopping 60,000 euros just on fan merchandise

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 09:30

Others buy luxury cars for this money, he prefers fan merchandise! Dutch collector Roger Pluijm invested around 60,000 euros in his Sound of Music collection. He will soon be handing over the 3,000 items to the new museum in Hellbrunn.

0 Kommentare

"It was 1966, I went to the movies with my parents in Rotterdam and was so overwhelmed by what I saw on the screen. The music, the scenery - well, what can I say, this enthusiasm has remained to this day," Roger Pluijm tells the Krone.

Legendary: The Sound of Music is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and the film made Julie Andrews (center) world-famous. (Bild: Park Circus)
Legendary: The Sound of Music is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and the film made Julie Andrews (center) world-famous.
(Bild: Park Circus)

The Dutchman is probably the biggest fan of the classic movie Sound of Music. His love for the legendary Hollywood film goes so far that he has made it his life's goal to collect everything related to the movie. The 77-year-old now owns around 3,000 fan items - including movie posters, records, video tapes and much more. "In total, I've collected items worth around 60,000 euros over the years. Thanks to the internet, it went faster with the worldwide exchange," smiles the Dutchman.

Pluijm's passion for collecting seems to be contagious. His collection gave rise to ideas for a Sound of Music museum: "At some point, my own four walls became too small.

Zitat Icon

My greatest wish has come true!

Roger Pluijm über das neue Museum

Peter Husty from the Salzburg Museum finally listened to the collector's idea. The realization of a Sound of Music Museum took shape. A lifelong dream for the Dutchman: "After 20 years, my greatest wish is now coming true."

Peter Husty (left) pulls the strings on the Sound of Music Museum project. For Dutch collector Roger Pluijm, a lifelong dream is finally coming true with the Sound of Music Museum. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Peter Husty (left) pulls the strings on the Sound of Music Museum project. For Dutch collector Roger Pluijm, a lifelong dream is finally coming true with the Sound of Music Museum.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

From summer 2026, the extensive collection will finally move into the new museum in Hellbrunn. Peter Husty will continue to pull the strings there: He will be in charge of the eagerly awaited museum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf