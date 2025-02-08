Sound of Music fan
He spent a whopping 60,000 euros just on fan merchandise
Others buy luxury cars for this money, he prefers fan merchandise! Dutch collector Roger Pluijm invested around 60,000 euros in his Sound of Music collection. He will soon be handing over the 3,000 items to the new museum in Hellbrunn.
"It was 1966, I went to the movies with my parents in Rotterdam and was so overwhelmed by what I saw on the screen. The music, the scenery - well, what can I say, this enthusiasm has remained to this day," Roger Pluijm tells the Krone.
The Dutchman is probably the biggest fan of the classic movie Sound of Music. His love for the legendary Hollywood film goes so far that he has made it his life's goal to collect everything related to the movie. The 77-year-old now owns around 3,000 fan items - including movie posters, records, video tapes and much more. "In total, I've collected items worth around 60,000 euros over the years. Thanks to the internet, it went faster with the worldwide exchange," smiles the Dutchman.
Pluijm's passion for collecting seems to be contagious. His collection gave rise to ideas for a Sound of Music museum: "At some point, my own four walls became too small.
My greatest wish has come true!
Roger Pluijm über das neue Museum
Peter Husty from the Salzburg Museum finally listened to the collector's idea. The realization of a Sound of Music Museum took shape. A lifelong dream for the Dutchman: "After 20 years, my greatest wish is now coming true."
From summer 2026, the extensive collection will finally move into the new museum in Hellbrunn. Peter Husty will continue to pull the strings there: He will be in charge of the eagerly awaited museum.
