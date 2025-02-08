Vorteilswelt
Saalbach-Hinterglemm

The culinary diversity of the World Ski Championships

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 06:00

A cocktail in red-white-red, freshly cooked goulash or the finest delicacies at the alpine hut: at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, fans become true gourmets. .  

0 Kommentare

Third race, second medal for Austria! Matthias Hirschbichler, waiter at the Hotel Alpenblick in Hinterglemm, celebrated the World Championship successes of the red-white-red ski aces in his very own way. The man from Pinzgau created a cocktail to match the World Championships. "A real World Cup drink," laughs Hirschbichler. The drink combines the taste of pina colada and fruity strawberries, initially shimmering in the colors of the Austrian flag - and then blending into a pink drinking pleasure. Hirschbichler himself is keeping his fingers crossed for his compatriots and Olympic champion Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic at the World Championship races. "I know her personally, she's a really nice person."

Matthias Hirschbichler created a red-white-red cocktail (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Matthias Hirschbichler created a red-white-red cocktail
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

But it's not just lovers of high-proof spirits who get their money's worth at the World Ski Championships in Glemmtal. It doesn't always have to be chips and canned beer! In the fan zone, for example, the Pinzgau cattle breeding associations serve up their own World Cup goulash. "We've cooked up a ton," says Florian Neumayr, Managing Director of "Pinzgauer Rind". Demand was already huge in the first few days. "But we still have reserves," says Neumayr nonchalantly.

The fan zone has its own World Cup goulash (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The fan zone has its own World Cup goulash
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Culinary delights are even more unusual at the Walleggalm. Here, classic hut dishes such as schnitzel, yeast dumplings and grilled sausages are a must. But: "You have to stand out," says boss Josef Hirschbichler. The Hinterglemm native brings out the big guns: The menu at the Walleggalm includes freshly grilled tomahawk steak from local cattle and caviar from Grödig fishmonger Grüll. This is also the topping for a particularly unusual pizza. The "Pizza Caviar" is also topped with pickled salmon and herb sauce and fresh lemon. "A perfect starter, ideal for sharing," explains the hut owner.

Sophisticated and extremely tasty: the "caviar pizza" at the Walleggalm (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Sophisticated and extremely tasty: the "caviar pizza" at the Walleggalm
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

"That was the best pizza of my life"
Why does Hirschbichler offer the Italian national dish of all things? "I was on vacation in Crete and ate the best pizza of my life in Greece, of all places." The man from Pinzgau didn't hesitate and took the pizza chef with him to Glemmtal. Dorin was born in Romania and learned his trade in Italy. Hirschbichler: "We have a stone oven and use a special flour. Our dough rests for several days." Cheers then, enjoy your meal!

Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
