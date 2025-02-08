Saalbach-Hinterglemm
The culinary diversity of the World Ski Championships
A cocktail in red-white-red, freshly cooked goulash or the finest delicacies at the alpine hut: at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, fans become true gourmets. .
Third race, second medal for Austria! Matthias Hirschbichler, waiter at the Hotel Alpenblick in Hinterglemm, celebrated the World Championship successes of the red-white-red ski aces in his very own way. The man from Pinzgau created a cocktail to match the World Championships. "A real World Cup drink," laughs Hirschbichler. The drink combines the taste of pina colada and fruity strawberries, initially shimmering in the colors of the Austrian flag - and then blending into a pink drinking pleasure. Hirschbichler himself is keeping his fingers crossed for his compatriots and Olympic champion Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic at the World Championship races. "I know her personally, she's a really nice person."
But it's not just lovers of high-proof spirits who get their money's worth at the World Ski Championships in Glemmtal. It doesn't always have to be chips and canned beer! In the fan zone, for example, the Pinzgau cattle breeding associations serve up their own World Cup goulash. "We've cooked up a ton," says Florian Neumayr, Managing Director of "Pinzgauer Rind". Demand was already huge in the first few days. "But we still have reserves," says Neumayr nonchalantly.
Culinary delights are even more unusual at the Walleggalm. Here, classic hut dishes such as schnitzel, yeast dumplings and grilled sausages are a must. But: "You have to stand out," says boss Josef Hirschbichler. The Hinterglemm native brings out the big guns: The menu at the Walleggalm includes freshly grilled tomahawk steak from local cattle and caviar from Grödig fishmonger Grüll. This is also the topping for a particularly unusual pizza. The "Pizza Caviar" is also topped with pickled salmon and herb sauce and fresh lemon. "A perfect starter, ideal for sharing," explains the hut owner.
"That was the best pizza of my life"
Why does Hirschbichler offer the Italian national dish of all things? "I was on vacation in Crete and ate the best pizza of my life in Greece, of all places." The man from Pinzgau didn't hesitate and took the pizza chef with him to Glemmtal. Dorin was born in Romania and learned his trade in Italy. Hirschbichler: "We have a stone oven and use a special flour. Our dough rests for several days." Cheers then, enjoy your meal!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.