The culinary diversity of the World Ski Championships

"That was the best pizza of my life"

Why does Hirschbichler offer the Italian national dish of all things? "I was on vacation in Crete and ate the best pizza of my life in Greece, of all places." The man from Pinzgau didn't hesitate and took the pizza chef with him to Glemmtal. Dorin was born in Romania and learned his trade in Italy. Hirschbichler: "We have a stone oven and use a special flour. Our dough rests for several days." Cheers then, enjoy your meal!