Styrian builds Australia’s largest bike park

It all started with a government tender to reforest the land in Batemans Bay, New South Wales, which was destroyed by bushfires in 2020, and to use it for tourism in harmony with the Aborigines living there. "The region's potential for mountain bike tourism was recognized and we were awarded the contract with our company Rocky Trail Destination," says Juliane Wisata, who has been successfully organizing mountain bike events with her husband Martin for years.