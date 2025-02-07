Conquered "Down Under"
Styrian builds Australia’s largest bike park
When Juliane Wisata (44) emigrated from Gnas to Australia in 2003, she probably never thought she would one day build the country's largest mountain bike park, the "Mogo Trails Network", with her husband "Down Under".
It all started with a government tender to reforest the land in Batemans Bay, New South Wales, which was destroyed by bushfires in 2020, and to use it for tourism in harmony with the Aborigines living there. "The region's potential for mountain bike tourism was recognized and we were awarded the contract with our company Rocky Trail Destination," says Juliane Wisata, who has been successfully organizing mountain bike events with her husband Martin for years.
130 kilometers and 60 different trails
The first 70 kilometers of the park network have been open to the public since August 2024, and the entire route in the Mogo State Forest is due to open by April of this year. In total, the park will have 130 kilometers with 60 different trails of varying difficulty levels. "The park has the potential to attract 45,000 visitors in its first year," says Wisata proudly.
It is suitable for both professionals and beginners. Unlike her husband, who has taken part in the Australian Crocodile Trophy eleven times on his bike, Wisata herself is a newcomer to mountain biking. "When we first moved to Australia, we didn't have a car. So we bought bikes." That's how they explored the country. In 2009, the Styrians finally organized their first mountain bike race in Sydney.
"Visiting Gnas is always a recharge of energy"
Despite her huge successes in Australia, she has never given up her love of home: "Visiting Gnas is always an energy boost. I particularly enjoy the hills then. Our nine-year-old son Cosmo says himself that he is growing up trilingual: with English, German and Styrian! He even speaks the Gnas dialect."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.