More truck fatalities: the causes in man & machine

Accident rate and fatalities involving trucks on the rise

Such and similar cases are unfortunately not uncommon: time and again, officers come across "moving wrecks" during checks and are often surprised by their findings themselves. "Accidents involving trucks account for four and a half times as many fatalities," says David Nosé from ÖAMTC: "And unfortunately, the proportion has been on the rise again for years." According to data from 2023, Lower Austria is only in second place behind Upper Austria for vehicles over 3.5 tons with 200 truck accidents with personal injury, but with 20 fatalities it is by far in the lead - twice as many as in 2019.