Chamber actress Gerti Pall passes away in Graz

Gerti Pall made her debut at the Graz Schauspielhaus in 1951 as Lieschen in Raimund's "The Alpine King and the Misanthrope"; after engagements in Stuttgart, Frankfurt am Main and Hanover, she returned in 1972 and remained loyal to the theater until 2015. Her roles ranged across the repertoire, from the Duchess of Olivarez in Schiller's "Don Carlos" to Avdotja Nazarovna in "Ivanov" by Chekhov, Teiresias in "Oedipus" and Gertrude in Shakespeare's "Hamlet". Her last major success came in 2009 together with Helmuth Lohner in "Die Glut" by Sándor Márai.