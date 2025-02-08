Vorteilswelt
Seniors' association already gone

Tursky’s New Innsbruck: “The hut is on fire”

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 08:46

The Seniors' Association as part of the alliance is throwing in the towel, the Business Association is also about to jump ship: "The New Innsbruck" is facing hard times, even the total end is no longer an option.

Following the withdrawal of the hapless top candidate for the Innsbruck elections, former state secretary Florian Tursky, things are going haywire for the Das Neue Innsbruck (DNI) list. "The hut is burning at every corner," they say. Federal Councillor Klara Neurauter has now also finally resigned from the Innsbruck municipal council: she was on leave until 31 January and has now resigned from her DNI mandate.

Neurauter (left) turns her back on the alliance, Winkel takes her place. (Bild: Neues Innsbruck)
Neurauter (left) turns her back on the alliance, Winkel takes her place.
(Bild: Neues Innsbruck)

Focus on the Federal Council
She wants to focus more on her political functions in the Federal Council and the Seniors' Association, "especially as the work at federal level will probably be anything but easier", according to the alliance's website.

Rumblings also in the Wirtschaftsbund
According to reports, DNI club chairman Franz Jirka (Wirtschaftsbund) is also more than dissatisfied with the current situation. Tursky has left the (sinking) ship without holding a single constituent meeting, let alone having arranged his successor in the city party.

LR Gerber: Only with full powers of intervention
State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber is now under discussion to get the Innsbruck ÖVP back on track. However, in an interview with "Krone" in the fall of 2024, he has already waved goodbye: if he does, then only with full authority and by pressing a reset button.

Neurauter's mandate will be taken over by Birgit Winkel. She was already an ÖVP municipal councillor in the previous term. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
