Tursky’s New Innsbruck: “The hut is on fire”

Following the withdrawal of the hapless top candidate for the Innsbruck elections, former state secretary Florian Tursky, things are going haywire for the Das Neue Innsbruck (DNI) list. "The hut is burning at every corner," they say. Federal Councillor Klara Neurauter has now also finally resigned from the Innsbruck municipal council: she was on leave until 31 January and has now resigned from her DNI mandate.