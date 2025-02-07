Mega closure of the S-Bahn: information days for local residents

Construction work will begin in the 3rd district in fall 2025

One district that will be particularly affected by the massive construction work is Landstraße. ÖBB will begin the renovation work here in the fall of 2025, which poses a number of challenges due to the construction site. Residents will be informed at a three-day information event starting on February 12. There will be a particular focus on the upcoming restrictions in traffic routing and parking availability during the various construction phases. Plans will show exactly when and where construction work will take place, which areas will be closed and when, and to what extent traffic routes will change as a result of the work. There will also be a first look at the draft concepts for the future surface design.