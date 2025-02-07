Closed for 13 months
Mega closure of the S-Bahn: information days for local residents
From September 2026 to October 2027, the S-Bahn main line between the main station and Praterstern will be completely closed for refurbishment. Residents are now being informed
Around 700 trains a day run on the popular S-Bahn main line between Meidling and Floridsdorf. With around 250,000 passengers per working day, it is the busiest local transport route in Austria. For most Viennese today, the rapid transit system is indispensable - it is rightly described as the main artery for public transport.
But the system has reached its limits. From September 2026 to October 2027, the line between the main station and Praterstern will be completely closed. Viaducts, bridges, retaining walls and the rail infrastructure will be renewed.
Construction work will begin in the 3rd district in fall 2025
One district that will be particularly affected by the massive construction work is Landstraße. ÖBB will begin the renovation work here in the fall of 2025, which poses a number of challenges due to the construction site. Residents will be informed at a three-day information event starting on February 12. There will be a particular focus on the upcoming restrictions in traffic routing and parking availability during the various construction phases. Plans will show exactly when and where construction work will take place, which areas will be closed and when, and to what extent traffic routes will change as a result of the work. There will also be a first look at the draft concepts for the future surface design.
There will still be no trains between Floridsdorf and Praterstern in July and August 2025 and 2026. While a replacement service with up to 4 buses per hour will be set up for CAT passengers during the closure, the S7 airport express train will terminate in St. Marx from September 2026. REX7 trains will be partially diverted to the main station. Further details and information will only be announced at a later date, as the detailed planning has not yet been completed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.