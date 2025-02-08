Pastry chef on a “sweet mission” for 60 years

When I go into my bakery in Wiener Straße at two o'clock in the morning, the last night owls are often staggering past outside," smiles Norbert Fröstl. Those who are expecting it and - to paraphrase Hermann Hesse - are toasting the sun rising over the Traisen or the waning moon in one of the pubs and bars in the provincial capital can fortify themselves with breakfast at dawn. This ritual between croissants, bread rolls and all kinds of delicious pastries is the hallmark of what is probably the last classic coffee house in the provincial capital - and has been for a little while now.