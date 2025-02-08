Ban on cell phones in schools
Positive mood for the state government’s plans
In addition to the Air Hundred and the ban on begging, the ban on cell phones in schools is also an important issue for the new Styrian state government. What sounds like torture for many pupils is a welcome solution for principals and teachers.
The planned ban on cell phones by the FPÖ and ÖVP is due to come into force next school year and will affect all pupils up to the third grade. The response from principals and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive. "It's not just the teaching staff who are positive about the plans, but also the parents," says Murau elementary school principal Gudrun Esterl.
Many schools in Styria already have rules on the use of cell phones during school hours, which are set out in the individual house and school rules. "In the lower school, cell phones are already gone," explains Franz Hasenhütl, principal of the Akademisches Gymnasium Graz. He and his colleagues would nevertheless welcome official legislation from the provincial government on this, as it would create a certain legal backing.
Murau elementary school already has such house rules. This recommends that parents and pupils leave their cell phones and smartwatches, i.e. digital wristwatches that can be connected to a cell phone, at home from the outset. "This is already the case for the majority of pupils," says Esterl.
My request to the state government is for financial support for implementation.
Direktor Franz Hasenhütl
Hasenhütl would like to see the FPÖ-ÖVP coalition provide financial support for the implementation of an official ban, as the purchase of so-called cell phone lockers, i.e. special lock boxes for cell phones, is expensive. "The cell phone lockers are expensive, but they make sense," says the principal. At the moment, students at the Akademisches Gymnasium still lock their cell phones in their lockers. Financial resources in the event of an official ban could change this.
Murau is not thinking about purchasing such storage boxes. "Children who bring a cell phone have to keep it in their school bag. The school assumes no responsibility in this regard," explains primary school principal Esterl.
In addition to schools, attempts are now also being made in kindergartens to make parents aware of the issue. The Austrian Family Association is organizing an awareness campaign to create mobile phone-free zones in kindergartens. The aim of this is to ensure that children receive their parents' full attention at drop-off and pick-up time instead of having to share it with mom or dad's cell phone. "Especially after hours in someone else's care, it's important to give children the feeling that You are important to me," explains Family Federation President Johanna Jachs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.