Positive mood for the state government’s plans

In addition to schools, attempts are now also being made in kindergartens to make parents aware of the issue. The Austrian Family Association is organizing an awareness campaign to create mobile phone-free zones in kindergartens. The aim of this is to ensure that children receive their parents' full attention at drop-off and pick-up time instead of having to share it with mom or dad's cell phone. "Especially after hours in someone else's care, it's important to give children the feeling that You are important to me," explains Family Federation President Johanna Jachs.