Ski touring in Salzburg
Mountain expert: “Slowly take the step into the terrain”
Experienced mountain expert Rudi Wienerroither accompanied the "Krone" on a ski tour in Werfenweng and is happy to pass on his extensive knowledge from decades in the mountains and give valuable tips for venturing off-piste.
Ski touring has a large following. Exercise in the wintry outdoors creates the necessary distance from stressful everyday life. But there are numerous risks. "Self-assessment is an important issue," explains Rudi Wienerroither.
The 64-year-old has climbed numerous peaks around the world himself. His highlight? "A descent on skis in China from a 7600-metre-high mountain." As head of the Anton Proksch House of Naturefriends in Werfenweng, he is also happy to pass on his knowledge. What should beginners consider? Wienerroither recommends a step-by-step approach. For example, you could start with piste tours and ski directly next to the piste on the descent. "Then you can come right back if it doesn't work out so well."
Ski tourershave to stick to the rules
He doesn't see a problem with ski tourers on the piste, "if they stick to the rules and stay on the side." You should also stick to the rules off-piste. Beginners' courses can provide good basic knowledge. The most important point: tour planning! "No matter where you go," says the Strobl native. This must be in line with your self-assessment. "If you have planned 3.5 hours and are only halfway through after three hours, you have to turn around." And athletes should not rely on existing trails and simply follow them, especially if they are not familiar with them. These could lead somewhere completely different to the planned destination and the conditions can also change within hours. The same applies to the descent.
Entry in the summit book helps the mountain rescuers
Wienerroither also relies on analog maps. With GPS recordings, you usually follow the points in a straight line and don't adapt enough to the terrain. The former long-time mountain rescuer refers to a possible emergency when planning. In many mountain regions, there is no cell phone reception and the helicopter cannot always fly. "You should always sign the summit register. This helps rescuers in an emergency."
Since this year, there have been several delicacies in addition to the Proksch-Haus: the "Würstelhütte" is run by the former world-class ski tourer Jakob Herrmann with a new concept. "It's more intensive and better than I imagined," reports Herrmann. The good news: he definitely wants to continue running the small hut next winter. Incidentally, he gets up to the Proksch-Haus on his skis every day at 5.30 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
