Mountain expert: “Slowly take the step into the terrain”

Ski tourershave to stick to the rules

He doesn't see a problem with ski tourers on the piste, "if they stick to the rules and stay on the side." You should also stick to the rules off-piste. Beginners' courses can provide good basic knowledge. The most important point: tour planning! "No matter where you go," says the Strobl native. This must be in line with your self-assessment. "If you have planned 3.5 hours and are only halfway through after three hours, you have to turn around." And athletes should not rely on existing trails and simply follow them, especially if they are not familiar with them. These could lead somewhere completely different to the planned destination and the conditions can also change within hours. The same applies to the descent.