Cheer on the ÖFB team against Serbia

The clash promises to be very exciting, as both teams have great quality in their ranks. While Austria will rely on its tried-and-tested team of David Alaba, Konrad Laimer & Michael Gregoritsch, Serbia can counter with internationally experienced players such as Dušan Vlahović and Sergej Milinković-Savić. In addition to tactics and individual class, the support of the fans will also play a decisive role - the Ernst Happel Stadium should become an impregnable fortress for the ÖFB team!