Take part &amp; win

Cheer on the ÖFB team against Serbia

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 18:30

On March 20, 2025, Austria's national team will face Serbia at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. In this decisive UEFA Nations League play-off match, promotion to the top division is at stake. The "Krone" is exclusively giving away 85x2 tickets for this soccer highlight. Take your chance and support our team live on site!

0 Kommentare

The ÖFB team under the management of Ralf Rangnick has the opportunity to return to the A division of the Nations League after relegation in 2022. In June 2024, Austria already celebrated a 2:1 test match victory against Serbia. The aim now is to repeat this success and secure promotion. The second leg will take place in Belgrade on March 23, 2025.

The clash promises to be very exciting, as both teams have great quality in their ranks. While Austria will rely on its tried-and-tested team of David Alaba, Konrad Laimer & Michael Gregoritsch, Serbia can counter with internationally experienced players such as Dušan Vlahović and Sergej Milinković-Savić. In addition to tactics and individual class, the support of the fans will also play a decisive role - the Ernst Happel Stadium should become an impregnable fortress for the ÖFB team!

Be there live!
As a partner of the ÖFB, the "Krone" is giving away 85x2 tickets for the match on March 20, 2025 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Simply fill out the form below and take part in the prize draw! The closing date for entries is March 17, 09:00.

Do you want to double your chance of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" sports newsletter and not only receive the most exciting information from the world of sport every day, but also double your chance of winning as a participating subscriber!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
