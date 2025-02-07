Fad in prison: Prisoner sent out bomb threats

State security officers track down perpetrators

All of these actions called the criminal investigators of the Carinthian State Office for State Protection and Counter Extremism (LSE) to the scene. "After meticulous investigative work, the LSE succeeded in identifying a 21-year-old inmate from the Rottenstein prison branch as the perpetrator," the police report on the outcome of the investigation. "The accused was in custody there at the time of the offences." He has now been charged with two counts of misuse of emergency signals and three counts of aggravated coercion. The 21-year-old, who confessed to everything, is now in Klagenfurt prison - will it be less boring for him there?