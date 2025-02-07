Trump's decree marathon
Russian oligarchs and Israel can rejoice
Donald Trump is drastically repositioning the USA in terms of foreign policy. The US President has now imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court. New paths are also to be taken with regard to Russia.
Trump imposes sanctions on members of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The head of state signed a decree to this effect on Thursday, the US government announced.
Accordingly, members of the ICC who are involved in investigations against US citizens or US allies will be banned from entering the country. Their family members are also affected by the visa embargo. Financial sanctions are also threatened.
The ICC is investigating Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among others. The court, which is based in The Hague in the Netherlands, issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war. The USA is a close ally of Israel.
The ICC has "abused its power" by issuing unfounded arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Galant, according to Trump's order. The Republican accuses the court of "malicious conduct".
Trump and Netanyahu had only met at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Trump also accuses the court of claiming jurisdiction "without a legitimate basis" and launching preliminary investigations into US personnel.
This is not the first time that Trump has sanctioned the ICC. During his first term in office (2017-21), he signed an order to this effect because the court had investigated alleged war crimes committed by US soldiers in Afghanistan.
Trump accommodates Russian oligarchs
New paths are also to be taken in dealing with Russia. According to media reports, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered the dissolution of a law enforcement unit of the department to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs.
The employees working in the "KleptoCapture" task force are to return to their former posts and the resources deployed will instead be used to combat drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations.
This emerges from a memorandum signed by Bondi, which according to media reports became public on Thursday (local time). According to the document, Bondi wants a "total elimination" of drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations, in line with Trump's directive. "This strategy requires a fundamental shift in mindset and approach," Bondi stated in the memo. According to the memo, money laundering investigations by the ministry should also focus on the activities of the drug mafia and criminal organizations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.