Russian oligarchs and Israel can rejoice

This emerges from a memorandum signed by Bondi, which according to media reports became public on Thursday (local time). According to the document, Bondi wants a "total elimination" of drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations, in line with Trump's directive. "This strategy requires a fundamental shift in mindset and approach," Bondi stated in the memo. According to the memo, money laundering investigations by the ministry should also focus on the activities of the drug mafia and criminal organizations.