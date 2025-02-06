Protest or tactics?
What was that? Curious training run by experienced skier
Christof Innerhofer caused quite a stir on Thursday in the second training run for the World Ski Championship downhill in Saalbach. In contrast to the other athletes, the experienced skier did not appear to be fully committed. The South Tyrolean walked upright on the piste and took a leisurely approach to training. A protest because he was not nominated for the downhill on Sunday?
Innerhofer has seen almost everything the Ski World Cup has to offer in his long skiing career. But on Thursday he showed that even at the age of 40 he is still good for a surprise. The South Tyrolean didn't really seem to take the downhill training seriously. Athletes and fans were amazed at the curious action.
Even the start was bizarre! After all, the speed specialist didn't start his training run with a few powerful thrusts, but standing upright. He made a few turns at a leisurely pace and took a closer look at the slope. In the middle section, he suddenly picked up speed, only to slow down again shortly before the finish. The result: almost eight seconds behind and a possible disqualification.
Washed with all waters
And astonished ski fans in Saalbach. What was the South Tyrolean trying to achieve? After he was informed that he would be allowed to start in the super-G on Friday, but that young Giovanni Franzoni would be given preference in the downhill, some people thought it was some kind of protest race. But this theory can be discarded if you believe the athlete himself.
Innerhofer told Sportnews.bz that he used the downhill training to prepare for the super-G on Friday: "I tried to get to know the course and the snow better in the middle section. I felt good there too. What suits me: I didn't waste any energy today and still made some good training turns." Interesting move by the experienced skier, who seems to have learned the ropes after all these years in the World Cup.
