To the World Ski Championships
Traveling by public transport works without much preparation
Public transport to the World Ski Championships is recommended by organizers and authorities. The reason: the narrow Glemmtal valley is essentially only accessible via the L111. An avalanche of traffic is to be avoided at all costs. For the "Krone", this called for a self-experiment - with admittedly relatively little preparation. However, this was not an obstacle.
A look at the ÖBB or Salzburg Verkehr app reveals that there are direct connections from Salzburg main station to the Maishofen-Saalbach World Cup station from six in the morning. The journey takes just under two hours. You can choose between Regional Express, Intercity (but with a change!) or S-Bahn number 3. Attention! Not all trains have power sockets. You should therefore bring a fully charged cell phone with you.
You don't need to worry about the ticket: The World Cup ticket is valid as a ticket for all public transport in Salzburg on the day of validity.
Take your skis with you: Be careful! It gets really crowded on the bus
By the way: In principle, skis can be taken on all public transport. This may not be a problem on the train. On the feeder train to Glemmtal, however, it does. Because you will inevitably be sharing this with ski tourists who don't want to go to the World Championships.
You can meet them at the new Maishofen-Saalbach train station. It acts as a hub for all connections. Good signage, friendly ÖBB staff and short waiting times between changes make it easy to get around.
The regular Postbus line 680 and free World Cup shuttles run from Maishofen. These also run on race days between the train station, the World Championships parking lot in Maishofen and the Hinterglemm bus terminal. It takes around half an hour to reach the World Championships venue.
Incidentally, drivers are not spared this journey either. In Maishofen, they are also encouraged to use the parking lot (on a large field) and change to the shuttle bus to Glemmtal.
