Space research: test subjects lay in bed for 90 days

Ines Fößl from Barbara Obermayer-Pietsch's research team (Medical University of Graz) worked with Charité Berlin and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg to examine the bones of 24 test subjects. Specifically, the focus was on whether and how they change internally as a result of lying down. "The bone structure naturally plays an important role in physical function. The bones not only have to be able to bear the weight of the body, their interior also serves to form blood, i.e. to produce blood cells," explains Fößl.