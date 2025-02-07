By almost 50 percent
Viennese have been paying more for energy since January
Even if the price of electricity is not higher per se, costs are rising due to the price brake and increased grid fees. The differences between the federal states are clear.
Not only was the electricity price brake ended at the beginning of the year, but grid costs have also risen. And in all likelihood, this will also have an impact on energy customers' bills.
The comparison portal check24.at has compared the electricity costs from December 2024 with January 2025. This shows an average increase of 41 percent in Vienna (Austrian average: 37 percent). For a single-person household it is 47 percent, for a two-person household 44 percent. This is the largest increase after Lower Austria.
Taxes differ
In comparison: in Styria, prices "only" rose by 26% (see chart). According to energy expert Sebastian Lex, this is due to the fact that grid costs and levies vary from province to province. Lex: "Those who stay with the same provider for longer usually don't have the best possible contract. You can find better tariffs through new customer discounts and switching bonuses."
Depending on their place of residence, consumption and current provider, customers can save up to 950 euros per year.
Sebastian Lex, Check24-Energieexperte
Bild: CHECK24
No fear of annual billing
When asked, a spokesperson for Wien Energie emphasized that there has been no increase in prices. "The current offer applies to both new and existing customers and is among the cheapest of all regional energy suppliers. The absolute majority of Wien Energie customers have been at this favorable, stable price level since summer 2023," it continues.
However, the increase in overall energy costs is due to the adjustment of grid fees and the end of the electricity price brake.
However, there is no need to expect a shock when it comes to the annual bill. "The abolition of the electricity price brake, the adjustment of state levies and the adjusted grid fees have already been taken into account by Wien Energie since the changes were made."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
