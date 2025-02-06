"Make Vienna great"
T.r.u.m.p. wants to conquer Vienna City Hall
Almost 30 mini-parties are currently collecting signatures to be allowed to run in the Vienna elections. Among them is the new list T.r.u.m.p., which wants to bring fun into the election campaign, but does not see itself as pure satire.
The list is backed by a few Viennese who, according to their own statements, have nothing to do with the incumbent US president and his policies. The group's contact person (for the time being) is the Viennese lawyer Wolf-Georg Schärf, who is also collecting the declarations of support.
This is not meant to be a carnival joke, although there is a wink in the mix. Under the motto "Make Vienna great again", the T.r.u.m.p. does not want to introduce Trumpism to our country. However, only a few points of the program are known so far: More social housing, three percent of Vienna's budget is to be used for a dedicated Vienna city police force, free parking permits in three zones. The aim is to enter the city hall (state parliament) and some district councils, according to reports. Street campaigns are also planned.
Dispute over party names
Let's take a step back: after the fuss about two competing Strache lists, many are asking themselves: How is this possible? Can anyone name their party whatever they want?
In principle, yes, as long as the party name does not violate the Prohibition Act, explains Christine Bachofner, head of MA 62 (Elections) to the "Krone". There are no problems from the authorities. However: "If I name my list Mercedes Benz, for example, I could be sued under civil law because I might be infringing the car company's trademark rights.
For this very reason, former Vice-Chancellor Strache is investigating whether he can take legal action against his competitor. The T.r.u.m.p. list has put extra dots between the letters to avoid being sued by US President Donald Trump.
Low hurdle for candidacy
Almost 30 mini-parties are currently vying for the necessary signatures to be admitted to the ballot. The forms are available at the district offices. Signatures can be collected until the end of the month. The hurdles are not too high: 50 signatures are enough to stand in the district. 100 for the constituency. If you want to run for the local council/state parliament, you need at least 1800 supporters.
Once the target has been reached, the party names are checked for any risk of confusion during the registration process. The ballot paper must be clear for the voter. In an emergency, the authorities will intervene.
1.4 million eligible voters
Further data on the election on April 27 was announced in Donnerstadt. 1.4 million people have been called to vote. 264,781 EU citizens can also take part in the district representation elections.
The number of eligible voters is still provisional until the electoral roll is closed. Corrections to the voters' register can still be requested until February 27. This means, for example, that people can request an entry or even a deletion.
Polling cards can already be applied for
Anyone who is unable to vote at their local polling station on election day can apply for a polling card until April 23. The application can be made in writing by e-mail, fax or informal letter. From March 31, polling cards will be issued and sent by post. Alternatively, the polling card can also be collected in person from the electoral department of the relevant district office by 12 noon on April 25.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.