T.r.u.m.p. wants to conquer Vienna City Hall

The list is backed by a few Viennese who, according to their own statements, have nothing to do with the incumbent US president and his policies. The group's contact person (for the time being) is the Viennese lawyer Wolf-Georg Schärf, who is also collecting the declarations of support.



This is not meant to be a carnival joke, although there is a wink in the mix. Under the motto "Make Vienna great again", the T.r.u.m.p. does not want to introduce Trumpism to our country. However, only a few points of the program are known so far: More social housing, three percent of Vienna's budget is to be used for a dedicated Vienna city police force, free parking permits in three zones. The aim is to enter the city hall (state parliament) and some district councils, according to reports. Street campaigns are also planned.