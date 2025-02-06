"Healthy development"
Ban on cell phones in elementary school now a done deal!
"For the safe and healthy development of our children", education officer Daniel Fellner has spoken out in favor of a ban.
"It was important to me to make rapid progress with this project. We are thus creating further important framework conditions for the protected and healthy development of our children." A corresponding decree was issued to all elementary school in the province on Wednesday. And on Thursday, the topic, which was also briefly discussed in the state parliament, became a fixed issue: a ban on cell phones in Carinthia's elementary school.
Cell phones are to be classified as "devices that disrupt school operations" and as such are to be regulated by the house rules. This means that the use of cell phones during lessons and breaks is to be prohibited. However, there are exceptions: for lesson-specific teaching content, for example.
Cell phones should be stored appropriately during school hours. "Possible sanctions are also based on the house rules; as before, there should be the possibility of a warning, entries in the class register or a notification to parents, for example," it continues.
The initiative is "a first, very important step in this highly topical 'problem topic'", says Fellner. "It cannot be denied that excessive and unconsidered use of cell phones has a negative impact on the development of our children.
Further steps planned
Fellner: "As far as the ten to 14-year-old age group is concerned, the main focus is on scientific expertise and awareness-raising. "This process is being scientifically supported and there is also a working group. We will involve all relevant decision-makers in the further procedure."
