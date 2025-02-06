Wind power & economy in the focus of state politics

Differing legal views then led to an interruption of the session shortly before the lunch break. This is because the Blue Party wants to anchor the prohibition zones for wind turbines from 1400 meters above sea level and on alpine pastures - the Freedom Party has also prepared an amendment to this effect. For the governing parties, this would jeopardize the legal certainty of energy suppliers on the one hand, while on the other hand it would not be necessary for the time being due to the planned construction ban (valid until February 2026) included in the amendment. ÖVP leader Martin Gruber wants to find a "compromise that both sides can live with."