Farewell to green and white
Now it’s official: Christoph Lang moves to LASK
Now it's official: Christoph Lang is leaving SK Rapid and joining LASK. This was announced by the two Bundesliga clubs on Thursday.
After around a year, Lang's adventure in Hütteldorf is coming to an end. As SK Rapid announced in a press release on Thursday, the former U21 team player is leaving the Green-Whites and will start scoring goals for LASK with immediate effect.
"Wouldn't want to miss the time"
The winger has made 15 appearances this season and was recently absent from Robert Klauß' squad. "Even though the last few months haven't gone the way I imagined, I wouldn't want to miss my time at Rapid. I was able to gain a lot of valuable experience here and would like to thank the fans for their great support," said the 23-year-old.
Lang has signed a contract with the Upper Austrians until 2027 and the Linz club have also signed Krystof Danek on loan from Czech record champions Sparta Prague.
Schützenauer arrives
The club also responded on Thursday to the absence of two-goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth, who is out "until further notice" with a hand injury. The 20-year-old will be replaced by Tobias Schützenauer until the end of the season. The 27-year-old Styrian was a substitute goalkeeper at Sturm Graz for many years and, after a season in Altach, most recently spent a short spell with Dinamo Tbilisi in the Georgian league.
