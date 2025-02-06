Lakers close in on Wiener
Raptors lose to Memphis without Jakob Pöltl
Without Jakob Pöltl on the floor, the Toronto Raptors lost 107-138 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time). The center, who is being courted by the Los Angeles Lakers, is suffering from a hip contusion that led to his premature exit at halftime the day before against the New York Knicks. The transfer deadline in the NBA ends (today) Thursday at 9 p.m. CET.
The Canadians were not only without the 29-year-old Vienna native against the Grizzlies, but also their top scorer RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Nevertheless, the team of Head Coach Darko Rajakovic was 59:53 ahead at half-time, but was overrun after the break. Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead and Ja'kobe Walter each scored 14 points for Toronto. Jaren Jackson Jr. with 32 and Ja Morant with 26 points led the Western Conference runners-up.
Gilgeous-Alexander unstoppable
The Raptors' next opponent is the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. The NBA leaders defeated the Phoenix Suns 140:109 to record their 40th win of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable. The All-Star guard was responsible for 50 points for his team.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won 118:115 at the Detroit Pistons. Evan Mobley scored 30 points for the NBA East-leading franchise from Ohio. De'Aaron Fox celebrated a successful debut in the dress of the San Antonio Spurs. The guard led Pöltl's former club to a 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks with 24 points and 13 assists. Victor Wembanyama also scored 24 points and grabbed twelve rebounds for the Texans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
