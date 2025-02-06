Raptors lose to Memphis without Jakob Pöltl

Without Jakob Pöltl on the floor, the Toronto Raptors lost 107-138 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time). The center, who is being courted by the Los Angeles Lakers, is suffering from a hip contusion that led to his premature exit at halftime the day before against the New York Knicks. The transfer deadline in the NBA ends (today) Thursday at 9 p.m. CET.