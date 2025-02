Ex-Champions League player to the Carinthian League

Against Odegaard in the Nations League

The 32-year-old also made six appearances for the national team. In 2018, he also faced stars such as Martin Odegaard (now Arsenal) in the Nations League duel with Norway. Dervisevic had been without a club since the summer of 2024, having previously played for NK Krka (2nd division/Slo) and in India's top league with East Bengal. "The contact came about through a manager. We want him to be our playmaker," said Ferlach coach Mario Verdel, who is delighted that Dervisevic has signed until the summer. The transfer window closes at midnight this Thursday.