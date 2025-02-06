Big & small fliers
Millions of airport bees on a “sweet” landing approach
The loud roar of the engines at Vienna Airport is mixed with the buzzing of millions of bees that have their "flight base" nearby.
"Our airport here in Schwechat is not only a hub for travelers from all over the world, but also a hotspot for biodiversity," assures Airport Director Dr. Günther Ofner with a satisfied smile at all the eco-activities in the check-in halls, but in this case also directly on the tarmac and even the runways far outside. "Our hard-working nectar sparrows make an important contribution to the preservation of natural jewels. And they also transform the flower juices into excellent honey, which recently won an award at the trade fair in Wieselburg," confirms the manager of all the larger and smaller aircraft that take off and land here.
Honey for a good cause
1.3 million bees buzz around the airport, spread over around 30 hives. Half of them are looked after by beekeeper Martina Pillitsch from nearby Sommerein - the keeper of the honey is even an airport employee herself. A further 12 "flight bases" for the useful insects are located near Schwadorf, where they are looked after by the local beekeeper Stögerer in cooperation with the AOPA pilots' association. The honey donated by the Sumsis is more than just sweet food. The jars are donated to social institutions.
Buzzing frequent flyers
Ofner is already looking ahead to spring, when planes take off into the world and the first bees will be dancing in the air below. The director rejoices: "With around 125,000 take-offs and landings every day, our bees are busy little frequent flyers. They enrich our airport with a very special, ecologically valuable touch.
