Millions of airport bees on a “sweet” landing approach

"Our airport here in Schwechat is not only a hub for travelers from all over the world, but also a hotspot for biodiversity," assures Airport Director Dr. Günther Ofner with a satisfied smile at all the eco-activities in the check-in halls, but in this case also directly on the tarmac and even the runways far outside. "Our hard-working nectar sparrows make an important contribution to the preservation of natural jewels. And they also transform the flower juices into excellent honey, which recently won an award at the trade fair in Wieselburg," confirms the manager of all the larger and smaller aircraft that take off and land here.