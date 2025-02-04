Problem unresolved
Bovine TB: another person infected with the pathogen
Cases of bovine TB are increasing and ten farms are currently under lockdown. Agriculture spokespeople call for expert meetings and effective measures.
In the wake of the current cluster of bovine TB cases in the Bregenzerwald and Montafon, a second person has now tested positive for the tuberculosis pathogen. As in the first case, which became public in mid-January, the second person affected was also not ill, the province emphasized. There is no risk of infection for others. Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics.
Ten farms are currently under temporary lockdown due to bovine tuberculosis. It was not possible to determine how many animals on these farms are infected with the TB pathogen. On a large farm in the Bregenzerwald, the entire herd (107 animals) had to be killed in January. During the tests carried out there, one person also tested positive.
"Finally get the problem under control"
In view of the current situation, the Greens called for the establishment of an agricultural committee with representatives from agriculture, hunting, health authorities and politics. "The silence of the responsible provincial councillor Christian Gantner must come to an end. We want all the information to be put on the table and solutions to be worked out together in order to get out of this situation as unscathed as possible," demanded Christine Bösch-Vetter, the Green spokesperson for agriculture. She also pointed out that the situation is extremely distressing for farmers and that the reputation of excellent food is at stake. "TB is a serious disease that threatens the existence of farmers. We must also prevent consumers from being unsettled."
Fabienne Lackner, agriculture spokesperson for the Neos party, also spoke out: "The other farms with TBC outbreaks that have become known speak a clear language. Vorarlberg has a TB problem and is clearly not getting to grips with it." Now that ten farms have been temporarily closed, a consistent approach is needed to finally get the problem under control. All the facts and parties involved must be brought to the table - immediately! An open and unsparing reappraisal is needed and completely new measures will probably also have to be discussed."
Vorarlberg has been fighting against TB in game and livestock for years. A possible source of infection is considered to be spending time in the Alps, where farm animals can come into contact with red deer, which are considered to be carriers of TB. Transmission of the disease from cattle to humans, which used to be widespread, is now rare.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
